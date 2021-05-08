Tottenham's top-four hopes in tatters after Leeds defeat

Leeds United's Brazilian-born Spanish striker Rodrigo (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third goal during their English Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on May 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Michael Regan | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Son Heung-min cancelled out Stuart Dallas's early goal for Leeds midway the first half but Patrick Bamford restored the home side's lead shortly before the break and substitute Rodrigo struck late on.
  • Spurs, who sacked Jose Mourinho last month, remain five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea but now have just three games left -- one fewer than their London rivals.

Leeds, United Kingdom

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.