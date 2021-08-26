Chelsea's Jorginho wins Uefa player of year prize

Jorginho

Chelsea's Italian midfielder Jorginho is awarded men's player of the year during the draw for the Uefa Champions League tournament in Istanbul on August 26, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Ozan Kose | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Barcelona's Alexia Putellas won the women's player of the year prize after captaining her side to Champions League glory, scoring in the 4-0 final win over Chelsea.

Istanbul

