Chelsea fan Nyangoda gets consolation with Sh 4.4m BetKing win from Sh40

English Premier League side Chelsea may have been thrashed 3-0 by Leeds on Sunday, but all was not lost for Uthiru-based Chelsea fan, Daniel Nyangoda whose Sh40 stake earned him Sh4,420,016 on gaming company BetKing.

Nyangonda, 34, has been an enthusiastic Chelsea football fan for many years but started sports betting in 2018. Initially, he won small amounts. He joined BetKing through m.BetKing.co.ke in May this year and recalls that it got him a win of Sh1,057 on his first bet.

Despite losing several bets, Nyangonda did not lose hope.

This week, he received a call that he had won Sh4.4 million after correctly predicting 30 multi-bet games on the Over/Under Corners markets with a total boosted odds of 52,673.

Initially, he would have won Sh2.28 million. However, due to BetKing’s multi-bet boost feature, his winnings were boosted with a bonus of Sh2.13 million.

Overjoyed by his windfall, he plans to buy a plot to eventually build a family home for his wife and three-year-old daughter. He says the secret to winning big is betting on the boosted games found on the BetKing platform.

“As soon as I discovered how much more I win on BetKing due to the boosted games, I cannot place a bet anywhere else. It is value for my stake,” he said.

Speaking as she handed over the cheque to the winner, BetKing’s Head of Marketing, Jackie Tonui said: “At BetKing, we offer our customers a platform for gaming where they can play in a safe and responsible way. We encourage all our customers to engage in responsible gaming as they continue betting on their favourite sports,’’ Tonui stated.