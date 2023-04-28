Chapa Dimba na Safaricom returns bigger and better

"Were it not for Chapa Dimba na Safaricom, my footballer journey would not be the same,’’ says Tusker striker David Majak.

Majak, who has had an illustrious career after featuring for Mount Kenya FC (now defunct) and defending Football Kenya Federation Premier League Champions Tusker won the inaugural Chapa Dimba na Safaricom title with Kapenguria Heroes in 2018.

The tournament which has gained fame for nurturing talents of many players who have become household names in Kenyan football, resumes with a grand launch on Saturday at Camp Toyoyo Grounds in Jericho, Nairobi.

Chapa Dimba na Safaricom third edition was cut short in May 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic when finals for the Nyanza and Western Regions had not been played.

The selection of a strong team which was to comprise All Stars after the competition and was to go for a 10-day training trip to Spain, was also not done.

For Majak, clubs more so those in the rural areas should register for Chapa Dimba na Safaricom so that players who couldn’t get a platform to shine and showcase their talent, can have their skills nurtured and become great players.

The Tusker forward, who partly grew up in Kakuma Refugee Camp has also played for Swedish side Kalmar FF.

“I was the Most Valuable Player in the 2018 edition in regional and nationals and that would not have happened if my team Kapenguria Heroes couldn’t have registered for the competition. This is a tournament which I can say has acted as a feeder to many teams in premier league clubs and even those in the lower leagues,” said Majak. “It gives every player a chance to shine.”

Apart from Majak, other players who are products of Chapa Dimba na Safaricom are his Tusker compatriot Eric Zakayo, Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala, Benson Omondi, Judith Osimbo, Mercy Airo, Jentrix Shikangwa among others.

As the competition is launched and makes a comeback after two years hiatus, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa says they are targeting to transform lives and nurture more talents using football.