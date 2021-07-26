Cecafa U-23: Kenya, Burundi clash in semi-final

Kenya coach Stanley Okumbi is optimistic that his charges will edge out Burundi on Tuesday and make it to their first ever final of the Cecafa Under-23 Championship.

Emerging Stars play Burundi in the second semi-final clash at the Bahir Dar Stadium in Northern Ethiopia from 2pm.

The first semi final pits neighbours Tanzania against the impressive South Sudan from 11.45 am at the same venue. The matches will be played behind closed doors due to strict measures put by the Ethiopian government to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Kenya made it to the last four after finishing top of Pool C on maximum six points, while Burundi were top of Pool B on four points.

Okumbi told Nation Sport that the preparations for the match have been top notch and their main target is to bring the trophy home.

"'Of course it will be a tough match, but our mission with the boys remains winning the trophy. This is a match we have to give over 100 percent because our opponents are also not pushovers considering they have not lost so far," said Okumbi.

In the run up to semi finals, Kenya thumped minnows Djibouti 3-0 in their opening game on July 18, before another important 2-0 win against Pool C runners up South Sudan on July 21.

KCB midfielder Reagan Otieno and Gor Mahia talisman Benson Omalla bagged a goal in both games and are the leading goal scorers on two goals. Ulinzi Stars midfielder John Njuguna was also in the score sheet in the Djibouti game.

However, the Posta Rangers tactician asserted that he wouldn't put pressure on the duo, but use other players to create scoring chances for them.

Omalla is eying the Golden Boot and says he has a seven-goal target to meet this feat.

"Either Meja or Omalla can start for us up front but the most mportant thing is for their teammates to assist in creating scoring chances. That is what will help Reagan and Omala score many goals and help us make it to the finals," added the former Harambee Stars coach.

Burundi beat Eritrea 3-0 in their first match on July 20, before coming from a goal down to force a 1-1 draw against host Ethiopia three days later.

The Kenyan defence will have to be wary of the attacking duo of Asman Ndikumana and Beshal Gugsa Chernet, who have been terrorising opposition defences in the regional tourney.

In the other semi, a tough South Sudan side stands on the path of Tanzania to make it to the finals.

South Sudan lost to Kenya 2-0 in pool B , before beating Djibouti on July 24 by a similar margin to finish second.

Tanzania,, under the tutelage of experienced coach Kim Poulsen, finished at the top of pool A on four points. They beat guest team DR Congo by a solitary goal on July 21, before forcing a 1-1 draw against favourites Uganda on July 24.