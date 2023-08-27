CBE sink Vihiga Queens to storm Cecafa final

Vihiga Queens' hopes of making it to the final of the 2023 CAF Womens' Champions League Regional Qualifiers were extinguished after falling 2-1 to CBE of Ethiopia on Sunday.

The nail-biting semifinal was played at Fufa Technical Centre (FTC) in Njeru, Uganda.

CBE got their revenge after falling 2-1 to Vihiga in the final of the inaugural Women Cecafa Club tournament at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi in 2021.

Aregash Tadesse struck the winner five minutes into the first half of extra time, after both teams settled for a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Vihiga striker Bertha Omitta was the first one to hit the back of the net on 58 minutes, before CBE captain Loza Abera equalised at the death to force extra time.

Vihiga interim coach Charles Okere blamed a concentration lapse for their loss.

"Congratulations to CBE for the victory, that was a good fight. We lost concentration in the last minutes of the game and conceded an easy goal. This was a tough tournament but we will come back stronger next year," said Okere in his post match interview.

CBE coach Birhanu Gizaw Heye said winning the cup will be a dream come true.

He led CBE to third place in the second edition of the tournament that was hosted in Tanzania last year.

"We have been fighting since 2021, our dream is still a live. The first half was not good for us because our plan was to control the game. Vihiga Queens is a good team but we now shift our focus to facing JKT," said Heye.

CBE will now face Jeshi la Kujenga Taifa (JKT) in the final on Wednesday next week as Vihiga battle Buja Queens of Burundi in a third place play off.

In another semifinal match that was played at the same venue, JKT beat Buja 3-1 to book a spot in the final.

Buja's lone goal was scored by Harambee Starlets forward Topister Situma in the 11th minute. JKT equalised through Donisia Daniel Minja in the 63rd minute. Abdallah Stumai and Winifrida Gerald scored a goal each for JKT in the 77th and 94th minutes.

The winner of the competition will represent Cecafa region in the CAF Women Champions League in Cote d’Ivoire in November.