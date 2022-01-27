Can Aboubakar break long-standing Afcon scoring record?

Vincent Aboubakar

Cameroon's forward Vincent Aboubakar (left) celebrates with Cameroon's forward Karl Toko Ekambi (centre) and Cameroon's forward Clinton Njie (right) after scoring his team's second goal during their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) round of 16 match against Comoros at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde on January 24, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP

By  Nation Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Mulamba scored a record nine goals for  Zaire  (now DR Congo) in the 1974 tournament held in Egypt
  • Aboubakar netted a double in their 2-1 win against Burkina Faso and 4-1 victory against Ethiopia, and once in a 1-1 draw with Cape Verde in their group encounters


Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar has been in fine scoring form on his home soil.

