Can Aboubakar break long-standing Afcon scoring record?

Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar has been in fine scoring form on his home soil.

After the last-16 matches of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, the Indomitable Lions hit man, who plays professionally for Saudi Arabia’s top side Al Nassri, has plundered six goals. That is an average of just under two goals per game.

With Cameroon through to the quarter-finals and looking strong enough to go all the way to the final, the question on many peoples’ lips is whether the former Porto striker, who turned 30 on January 22, can break that wonderful 47-year-old record Ndaye Mulamba set.

Mulamba scored a record nine goals for Zaire (now DR Congo) in the 1974 tournament held in Egypt.

The feat was remarkable because back then only eight teams, placed in two groups to fight for semi-final places, featured in the African finals. Zaire reached the final against Zambia, beating them 2-0 in a replayed match after the first encounter ended 2-2. Remarkably, Mulamba scored all the four goals for Zaire.

Aboubakar netted a double in their 2-1 win against Burkina Faso and 4-1 victory against Ethiopia, and once in a 1-1 draw with Cape Verde in their group encounters. He struck once as they beat Comoros 2-1 in the last-16 on Monday.