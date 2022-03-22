Cameroon goalkeeper Onana involved in road accident

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana was Tuesday involved a serious road accident days to their 2022 Fifa World Cup play-off against Algeria.

The shot-stopper was heading to camp in Douala from the capital Yaoundé when the crash occurred at the locality of Pouma, some 114km from Douala on Tuesday morning, an official of the Indomitable Lions' technical bench confirmed.

Onana however survived the accident that involved three vehicles and continued to Douala where his other teammates have been camping ahead of the first leg of the playoffs on Friday at the Japoma Stadium.

The return leg will be played four days later at the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida, Algeria.

In a video seen by Nation Sport after the incident, the Ajax goalkeeper, though seemingly shocked, is seen smiling as he chats with onlookers at the scene of the crash.

The Indomitable Lions will however head to the games without two players; Napoli midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Young Boys Berne winger Moumi Ngamaleu, who sustained injuries while playing for their clubs.

The technical bench have brought in Arnaud Djoum of Apollon Limassol to replace Anguissa and Coton Sports' Souiabou Marou in place of Ngamaleu.