2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying schedule

Mohamed Bayo

Guinea's forward Mohamed Bayo (left) is tackled by Gambia's defender James Gomez (right) during their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 round of 16 match at Stade de Kouekong in Bafoussam on January 24, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Pius Utomi | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • All teams except Mauritius forced to play in other countries because their stadiums do not meet international standards.
  • Aggregate winners qualify for group phase with first two matchdays scheduled for June.

Johannesburg, South Africa 

Schedule for preliminary qualifying round of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (all kick-off times GMT): 

First legs

Wednesday

In Port Louis, Mauritius

Seychelles v Lesotho (1200)

In Alexandria, Egypt

Djibouti v South Sudan (1300)

In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Somalia v Eswatini (1300)

In Yaounde, Cameroon

Chad v Gambia (1600)

Thursday

In Port Louis

Sao Tome e Principe v Mauritius (1200)

Sao Tome conceded home advantage

Second legs

Sunday

In Port Louis

Mauritius v Sao Tome e Principe (1300)

In Kampala, Uganda

South Sudan v Djibouti (1400)

In Mbombela, South Africa

Eswatini v Somalia (1400)

In Soweto, South Africa

Lesotho v Seychelles (1500)

Tuesday

In Agadir, Morocco

Gambia v Chad (1800)

Botswana walkover, Eritrea withdrew

Notes

All teams except Mauritius forced to play in other countries because their stadiums do not meet international standards

Aggregate winners qualify for group phase with first two matchdays scheduled for June

