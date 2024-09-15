Caf boss Motsepe happy with progress of work on 2027 Afcon venues

Caf President Patrice Motsepe has said he is impressed by Kenya’s preparation for the 2027 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) after a brief tour of the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani (MISC Kasarani), and Talanta City Stadium in Nairobi.

Motsepe is on a two-day visit to Kenya to review Kenya’s progress in preparing stadiums for 2027 Afcon. He will also attend Caf’s post-executive committee press conference, and will address issues pertaining to African football Monday.

Motsepe was expected to watch Caf Champions League second preliminary round match between Gor Mahia and Egyptian giants Al Ahly at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday. However, he arrived after the game had ended and headed straight to inspection tour of the two stadiums.

Speaking at MISC Kasarani, where construction work has been going on since December last year, Motsepe said he was impressed with the work done so far, adding that he will make a similar visit to Uganda and Tanzania to assess progress made by the two countries.

“I have seen the work that is going on and I’m impressed by what the government has done. It shows the commitment that Kenya has in ensuring it successfully hosts this big competition,” Motsepe said at MISC Kasarani before heading to Talanta City Stadium on Ngong Road.

Currently, the ground at MISC Kasarani has been levelled and grass planted. Work on the stands is ongoing. The 60,000-seater stadium is expected to be fitted with new seats, and the stadium’s roof will be revamped.

The facility expected to be ready by December, and Motsepe said he was optimistic that Uganda and Tanzania, which will co-host the tournament with Kenya, are also on track in terms of preparations.

“Hosting Afcon requires maximum preparation and I know from what I have been shown that Kenya will beat the deadline. I expect this dedication in Tanzania and Uganda which I will also visit to ascertain the levels of preparations,” he added.

“Once completed, Kasarani will be up to international standards. It is expected the VIP area will have immovable seats. There will be a public address system, stadium access controls, media centre, changing rooms, new dugouts, drainage system, mixed zone, and a medical rooms to cater to all during matches.”

CAF requires the playing surface to be green, levelled, and marked clearly in white and the markings should be symmetric in the field of play.