Cabinet approves Kenya's bid to host 2027 Cup of Nations

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to have Kenya host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) alongside other East African nations.

In a statement to newsrooms, the Cabinet - which was chaired by President William Ruto said Kenya hosting the coveted continental showpiece alongside other EAC nations will go a long way in helping Harambee Stars achieve its ambitious target of qualifying for the 2030 Fifa World Cup.

The cabinet also authorised the development of football in the country as a way of reviving the sport in the country.

Related Mueke takes over as Sports PS Other Sports

"In a bid to revive the prospects of Kenyan football, Cabinet sanctioned the revitalisation of football as a key cog of our nation's social fabric. The national effort will encompass the rebuilding of the national men’s team, Harambee Stars, and the rebuilding of the women’s national team, the Harambe Starlets,” said the Cabinet.

“As a stepping stone towards the target of Harambee Stars qualifying for the Fifa World Cup in the year2030, Cabinet approved the proposal to host the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in 2027, alongside EAC partner states. Cabinet noted that the joint bid would deploy the power of sports in furthering regional integration."

Kenya has never hosted the Afcon before.

In 1996, the Confederation of African (CAF) stripped Kenya of the rights to host the continental showpiece due to the poor state of sports facilities in the country.

It was the same reason CAF stripped Kenya of the rights to host the 2018 African Nations Championships (CHAN).

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria had last week hinted that Kenya and the EAC will bid to host the 2027 Nations Cup.

"Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, DRC, Ethiopia and South Sudan will jointly bid to host the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027. Tonight we received valuable tips from the UK High Commissioner on the side-lines of the England-Wales WC Match," tweeted Kuria Tuesday.