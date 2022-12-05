Mueke takes over as Sports PS

The new Sports, Youth and Arts Principal Secretaries officially took office Monday, promising to transform the country’s sports and art industries into vibrant sectors of the economy.

Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry, Ababu Namwamba, witnessed Jonathan Mueke taking over the Sports and Arts docket from Joe Okudo, as Ismail Maalim Madey took over Youth from Charles Sunkuli.

Mueke said that he will work with Namwamba to deliver three policy documents- Kenya Kwanza government’s pledge on sports development, the government’s 2030 vision for sports and creative economy and United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mueke said he will seek to collaborate with the National Assembly, the ministries of foreign affairs, trade and education as well as sports federations and the media to ensure that the Kenya Kwanza government’s agenda on sports succeeds.

Mueke told the departmental heads who were also present during the handing over ceremony at Maktaba Kuu that he will also push for the restricting of Sports Fund for more allocation so as to make the departments active and deliver.

Madey noted that gone are the days the youth were referred to as the leaders of tomorrow as he promised to propagate ideas and ventures that will have the youth lead from the front.

Mueke said they will soon seek Parliament’s support for the bills and acts that will need review or introduction.

“I know there is the talk of changing for instance anti-doping laws but we shall be working with all state departments to ensure that we equip the Cabinet Secretary well in his presentation to Parliament,” said Mueke.

Mueke said that foreign affairs and trade ministries will be key to marketing Kenya’s product in the creative industry.

“We shall seek the ministry of education’s help in tapping into the infrastructure at the primary and secondary school level since that is the breeding ground for talent both in sports and art,” said Mueke.

Mueke said the media will be key in telling the untold story of Kenya’s great potential in sports and art industries so that the world can visit Kenya on sports tourism, film shooting among other money making ventures.

However, in his first 100 days in office, Mueke said he will embark on a tour of the country to assess the country’s sports infrastructure and come up with a detailed report on the way forward.

Mueke, the former Nairobi deputy governor, said his style of leadership is authentic.

“I am not a person who will have cards under the table and I won’t be looking to stab anybody in the back. We are here to do one job, make sure we build this country together,” said Mueke.

“We recognise the youth as the leaders of today with responsibilities that must not be relegated to the older generation," said Madey. “With Namwamba and your support I will pursue the development of policies that will improve the quality of life for the Kenyan youth.”

Madey said he will not only promote an enhanced youth participation in democratic processes, community and civil affairs, but will endeavour to accord them a place at the driver’s seat in every facet of the development processes.

"We might not be able to change or achieve everything at once but if we choose wisely and work together transparently, flexibly and honestly, progress in a few areas will lead to progress in many more," said Madey.

Namwamba told his charges that they will have to deploy the human resources available judicially, and will have to maximise and optimise available funds.

"It means each one of us will have to be engaged," said Namwamba, warning that the financial resources available to the ministry are quite limited with the ministry not having enough resources with budgetary allocation from the treasury.