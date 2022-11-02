Ruto picks Mueke as Sports and Arts Principal Secretary

Former Nairobi County Deputy Governor, Jonathan Mueke has been nominated as the Principal Secretary for Sports and Arts in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts.

President William Ruto picked the 45-year-old Mueke among the 51 Principal Secretaries that he has forwarded to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

A big thank you to H.E @WilliamsRuto for nominating me as the Principal Secretary for Sports and The Arts. I will reward your confidence with sheer hard work. — Jonathan Mueke (@jmueke) November 2, 2022

If approved by the National Assembly, Mueke will serve under Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, who has already assumed office.

Mueke served as Evans Kidero’s deputy from 2013 to 2017 before they were defeated by Mike Sonko in the 2017 elections.

Mueke is an entrepreneur with interests in the technology, real estate and digital printing sectors, and is involved in several community projects in Kenya.

Also nominated to serve in the same ministry as Principal Secretary for Youth Affairs is Ismail Madey.



