Butere, Archbishop Njenga clash in Western region girls’ football final

Archbishop Njenga Girls Secondary School will play national champions Butere Girls High School in all-Kakamega County affair in girls’ football final of Western Region Secondaruy Schools Terrm Two games at Bungoma High School on Sturday.

The eagerly-awaited match will be a repeat of Kakamega County girls’ football final, which Butere Girls won 1-0.

Butere qualified for the final unbeaten, having convincingly beaten Ibubi Secondary School 5-1 and Chakol Girls 3-0 before hammering Lukhuna 3-0 at the preliminary stage.

The reigning national champions then beat Brenda Girls Secondary 2-0 in the first semi-final match played at Bungoma Boys High School grounds on Friday.

In the second semi-final match, Archbishop Njenga Girls High School beat Ibubi 1-0 to qualify for the final.

Archbishop Njenga Girls High School proceeded to the semi-finals following a 2-0 victory over Brenda Girls in the quarter-final stage.

In the group stage, the team registered straight wins against Kingandole (1-0), Madira Girls (3-0) and Brenda Girls (2-0) .

Boys' semi-finals

In boys’ football semi-finals, the match between Musingu Boys High School and Kibabii was abandoned 13 minutes into the game after a Musingu player Dan Shikutwa was red-carded after fouling Kibabii’s Ian Kibet, prompting fans to invade the pitch in protest.

Supporters of both teams stormed the pitch in protest. The match will be replayed today.

Musingu had earlier beaten Bukembe Secondary 2-1 in the quarter-finals to qualify for the semis.

In another semifinal match, Munyuki Secondary beat Bukembe 4-3 on penalties after a barren draw in regular and extra time.

Meanwhile, East Africa Secondary Schools boys’ volleyball champions, Namwela Boys Secondary School, maintained their winning streak in the semi-finals to qualify for the final against Butula Boys.

They defeated Malava Boys 3-2 sets of 24-26, 25-16, 25-20, 23-25 and 15-9. Butula Boys beat Katakwa 3-0 sets to qualify from the first semi-final match.

Namwela’s coach Isaac Muresia said Malava Boys proved a hard nut to crack in the high-stakes semi-final match.

“We played against a team trained by an experienced coach. It was very difficult to understand their weak points. It’s by the grace of God that we emerged victorious,” Muresia said.

The first girls volleyball semi-final match will see Lugulu battle it out against Butere Girls, while Miruri play regional powerhouses Mwitoti today.

Boys’ basketball quarter-final matches will see Friends School Kamusinga play Mukumu Boys, while Matunda take on Chesamisi, Sigalame play Kolanya and Chavakali battle Vihiga.