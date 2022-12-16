Bunyore Starlets face Ulinzi in KWPL season opener

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has included Bunyore Starlets, Kayole Ladies and Kangemi Ladies in Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) fixtures planned for this weekend following the decision by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) that had stopped the teams from starting their 2022/23 campaign.

On Thursday, FKF reinstated the teams to the list of fixtures after the SDT allowed the teams to start the season on December 6.

Four matches are planned at various venues across the country this weekend, with three others planned four midweek.

Kisumu All Starlets will host three-time champions KPWL Thika Queens Saturday at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu. Both teams lost their opening matches of the league.

However, Starlets need a huge win that could save them from the relegation zone. Last weekend they lost 1-0 to Nakuru City Queens at home as Thika Queens fell to the Trans Nzoia Falcons who beat them 2-0 at the Kenyatta grounds in Kitale.

In another match planned for Saturday, title hopefuls Trans Nzoia Falcons need three points at home against Wadadia FC at the Kenyatta stadium in Kitale to stay on top on the log.

They are currently fourth on the table with three points.

At the Mumias Sports Complex on Sunday, Zetech Sparks is likely to issue a walkover to KWPL giants Vihiga Queens after failing to travel to Vihiga County for the long awaited match.

Zetech coach Bernard Kitolo said: "The team is under Zetech University, we did not travel to honour the match because of traveling logistics in the institution that are beyond me. I have never given a walkover, we tried talking to FKF to postpone the match but were unsuccessful."

On the other hand, his Vihiga counterpart Boniface Nyamunyamuh clarified that they have not received an official letter from FKF indicating that the match will not be played.

"We are ready for the match. It's not official that we won't play. We have been training from Monday to Friday. We are ready for the task, our goal this season is to win all our matches," said Nyamuhnyamuh.

At Mumboha Stadium in Vihiga county, Bunyore will open their league campaign against Ulinzi Starlets at the Mumboha stadium in Vihiga county.

The military side is topping the table with four points after a huge 4-0 win over visiting Trans Nzoia Falcons last weekend at Ulinzi Sports Complex.