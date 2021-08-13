Brentford shock woeful Arsenal in first top-flight game for 74 years

Brentford

Brentford players celebrate the opening goal scored by Brentford's Spanish striker Sergi Canos (obscured) during their English Premier League match against Arsenal at Brentford Community Stadium in London on August 13, 2021.


Photo credit: Adrian Dennis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Bees spent the first season at their new home playing behind closed doors, but rose to the occasion as they were roared on by 17,000 fans in west London in the first Premier League match at full capacity since March 2020.

London, United Kingdom

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.