Brazil maintain perfect record in World Cup qualifiers

Brazil's Neymar and Paqueta celebrate

Brazil's Neymar (right) celebrates with teammate Lucas Paqueta after scoring a penalty against Ecuador during their South American qualification match for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Jose Pinheiro Borda stadium, better known as Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on June 4, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Silvio Avila | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Richarlison had given Brazil the lead on 64 minutes and Neymar sealed the win deep into injury time, but only after another VAR farce
  • Predictably, Brazil dominated the early possession with 75 percent of the ball in the first quarter of an hour
  • Brazil travel to Paraguay on Tuesday while Ecuador host Peru, before the Copa America begins in Brazil on June 13

Porto Alegre, Brazil

