Big plans for Junior Stars as Ababu confirms Spain tour

Youth Affairs, the Creative Economy and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba is confident that Kenya’s football is finally out of the woods and on an upward trajectory fueled by the ministry’s Talanta Hela initiative.

The CS argued that the revival of age-group competitions and unearthing of promising talents is testimony to the good work being done under the Talanta Hela initiative.

Speaking during the Busia County football finals held at Busia’s Siagonjo Grounds yesterday, Namwamba said the approach has enabled his ministry to effectively operate and nurture new talents in different sports disciplines across the country.

“We have decided to go back to the basics, invest in the grassroots to identify talented young players across the county and give them the necessary technical support from our former internationals,” he said.

“We rolled out the Talanta Hela initiative to help as reach various locations to tap and nurture raw talents, and we are succeeding.

“Our football was in the ICU, but when I personally met Fifa President Gianni Infantino, the ban was lifted and we now have our football tournaments that are bearing fruit.

“Today here in Siagonjo, we have witnessed the fruits of investing in grassroots football,” he added after watching the Busia Elites select side edge out the Harambee Junior Stars 2-1 to lift the Cabinet Secretary’s Trophy in an exhibition match organised under the Ababu Namwamba Foundation umbrella.

He noted that the Kenyan juniors will travel to Spain next spring to play in the Mediterranean International Championship.

“Kenya has witnessed a lot of development in football since we returned.... everybody wants to be associated with football,” he noted.

Homa Bay and Busia counties were crowned the inaugural Inter-County Under-19 Talanta Hela boys’ and girls’ champions last month. President William Ruto was the main guest at the finals at the Nyayo National Stadium on Jamhuri Day.

At yesterday’s finals, Namwamba invited some of Kenya’s men’s and women’s football legends and coaches as part of a talent scouting team put together under the Kenya Academy of Sports.

They included Allan Wanga, Musa Otieno, Bernard Odhiambo, Jackline Juma, Pauline Odhiambo, Stanley Okumbi, Robert Matano and Winna Shilavula.

Yesterday’s matches were broadcast live on KBC TV with the CS noting that the national broadcaster will continue to play a key role in the resurgence of the Kenyan game.

He added that the involvement of ex-internationals in sports development was not restricted to football alone, noting that, for instance, former Kenya star top order batsman Maurice Odumbe among those being consulted to revive Kenya’s cricket fortunes.

Matayos emerged the Busia County football champions by beating Funyula in the final of the tournament that involved all seven sub-counties in the county.