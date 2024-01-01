Namwamba: Foundation laid last year will boost our sport

Sports enjoyed the lion’s share of financial allocations as compared to the Youth Affairs and Creative Economy dockets at the just ended 2023.

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Ababu Namwamba, described 2023 as a phenomenal year for the youth of the country and a season that opened unprecedented doors of opportunity in sports, the creatives and innovation.

Close to Sh900 million was sunk into various sports undertakings compared to Sh220 million that went into youth affairs and creative economy, the CS noted.

In his New Year’s address, Namwamba noted that the allocation has been done under the ministry’s ambitious Talanta Hela Initiative that was launched at State House on June 9, last year.

“This revolutionary government flagship initiative has seen hundreds of millions of shillings funneled directly into the pockets of sportsmen and women as well as creatives,” said Namwamba.

A total of Sh240 million was forked out to football under the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) live broadcast sponsorship deal.

Namwamba noted that it guaranteed every Kenyan Premier League (KPL) team at least Sh10 million a season.

The government also used Sh100 million for the Hongera Awards package where top performers in sports dating back to 2013 and arts in 2023 alongside Kenyan legends across the two sectors were rewarded.

“For instance, Gor Mahia Football Club walked away with Sh10 million under this package after winning the 2022/2023 Kenyan Premier League,” the CS said.

Besides, Kakamega Homeboyz, who won FKF Cup, Vihiga Queens, who won the Women’s Kenya Premier League and Ulinzi Starlets, who lifted the Women’s FKF Cup received Sh5 million each.

Shabana FC and Muranga Seals received Sh3 million and Sh2 million respectively for qualifying to the 2023/2024 Kenyan Premier League. The government has also disbursed over Sh200 million in cash awards to both individuals and teams for their super performance internationally.

They included Faith Kipyegon, who won two world titles in the 1,500 metres and 5,000 metres races.

Kipyegon got Sh6 million for her victory and additional Sh5 million and a house worth Sh5 million for breaking two world records in the 1,500m and 5,000m.

Mary Moraa, who won the world 800m title, received Sh3 million while Kelvin Kiptum pocketed Sh5 million for breaking the marathon world record.

Africa 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala, and top team performances by national teams for instance Malkia Strikers, who won the African Women’s Volleyball Championship to qualify for the 2024 Olympics, among others, also received cash rewards.

Additionally, Namwamba noted that the government invested Sh267 million in the school games, music, drama and film festivals. “Kenyans witnessed school competitions on a scale never seen before, the climax being the secondary school football extravaganza at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County,” Namwamba said.

“St. Anthony beat Dagoretti Boys 2-1 in the schools final that was watched by a mammoth crowd and also beamed live on KBC Channel for the first time in Kenyan history.”

A total of 2,000 of the best talents from the school games were selected for a National Holiday Talent Camp hosted by the Kenya Academy of Sports (KAS), where they were trained, scouted and mentored by some of Kenya’s sporting greats like Musa Otieno, Wilberforce Mulamba and Doreen Nabwire.

Namwamba noted that the country won the rights to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations for which they are preparing seriously by identifying talents to feed a future formidable Harambee Stars.