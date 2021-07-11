Bidco United, Sofapaka share spoils in Thika

Anthony Akhulia

Bidco United coach Anthony Akhulia gestures during an interview with Nation Sport at the Del Monte Kenya Limited, Thika on on July 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Bidco introduced Nelson Chieta, Steven Okiro and Lambert Otieno for Gateri, Orem and Alex Juma respectively.
  • The hosts were awarded a free-kick in a promising area 20 minutes to time after Anthony Simasi was fouled, but his attempted was deflected for a fruitless corner by Sofapaka's steel wall. 

Hosts Bidco United and Sofapaka FC on Sunday battled to a barren draw in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match held at Thika Stadium in Kiambu.

