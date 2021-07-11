Bidco United, Sofapaka share spoils in Thika

Hosts Bidco United and Sofapaka FC on Sunday battled to a barren draw in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match held at Thika Stadium in Kiambu.

The two sides recorded a similar result in the first leg encounter. Following the result, Sofapaka maintained their 11th place on the log with 29 points, while Bidco remain 12th on 28 points.

"It is a positive result for us considering that we lost in our last match (1-0 to Nzoia Sugar). The recovery was the most inportant thing and now that we have done that, we will try to get a win in our next match," said Bidco's coach Anthony Akhulia.

His Sofapaka counterpart Ken Odhiambo said: "I welcome the point because we were playing away and Bidco lost their last match against Nzoia Sugar so we knew that they would come into this match more determined so we had to plan well for them."

The first real scoring chance of the match fell to Bidco after 12 minutes as Erick Gichimu's effort from outside the box was blocked by Sofapaka's goalkeeper Moubarak Aigba.

Bidco goalkeeper Adisa Omar was tested on 18 minutes when Ambrose Sifuna hit a long shot.

The hosts should have taken a deserved lead seven minutes later, but David Gateri headed wide with with goalkeeper Aigba well beaten in his area.

Gateri wasted another golden opportunity moments later when he fired wide from inside the box after connecting to a through pass from the midfield.

Bidco's David Orem was also not lucky with his effort moments later as goalkeeper Aigba continued hold Sofapaka into the game.

Striker Timothy Otieno, who was making his return after being sidelined with an injury for more than a month, should have opened his account in the 34th minute, but he fired high as Sofapaka continued to labour for scoring opportunities.

Amissi Bizimana, who replaced Sifuna at the restart would have had an immediate impact for Batoto ba Mungu', but his effort from the goalmouth after being teed by Otieno went off.

Bidco responded seven minutes later with Zacharia Gathu's curve which missed the intended top right corner.

Bidco introduced Nelson Chieta, Steven Okiro and Lambert Otieno for Gateri, Orem and Alex Juma respectively.