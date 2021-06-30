Bidco United, Kakamega Homeboyz share spoils in Thika

Newbies Bidco United held Kakamega Homeboyz to a 1-1 draw in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Sub County Stadium on Wednesday.

Forward David Okoth put Homeboyz ahead in the 27th minute, before Peter Nzuki leveled matters for Bidco United in the 36th minute.

The shared spoils took Kakamega Homeboyz's tally to 28 points and they sit ninth on the log from 21 matches. On the other hand, Bidco United remain11th on 27 points.

Bidco coach Anthony Akhulia bemoaned lost chances in the tie which saw his side fail to build on their 1-0 win against league returnees Vihiga United.

"We lost clear chances which could have won us this game more so in the second half. Our intention was to have maximum points, but atleast it is good we didn't lose because Homeboyz is also a good and tough team," said Akhulia.

His opposite number, Nicholas Muyoti also rued missed chances, but said his focus still remains finishing among the top five teams.

"The race for top positions is still open because of the small point gap between us and teams above us on the table. We shall continue fighting for a win and to reduce the deficit as we target a top five finish," said Muyoti, a former Kenyan international and AFC Leopards captain.

Both teams played entertaining football in both halfs, but the battle was fought in midfield.

However, it was Homeboyz who threatened first in the 12th minute, Silvester Owino's bullet header from Thomas Wainaina's cross going inches wide.

Kakamega custodian Geoffrey Oputi was made to come out of his line in the 19th minute and save a dangerous ball after some good cross from David Orem found an unmarked David Kalama inside the box.

Homeboyz took the lead in the 27th minute when veteran attacker Allan Wanga raced on the left to to pick out Okoth inside the box, and the striker wasted no time in converting past Bidco's custodian Edwin Omwabani.

Bidco replied nine minutes later after Nzuki rounded off Kakamega Homeboyz defenders to shoot from a close range past Oputi.

Both teams started on a low pace in the second half with minimal chances coming their way in the first quarter.

In the 63rd minute, Akhulia made a double change- Eric Gichimu and Steven Okiru coming on for Nelson Chieta and Orem.

Homeboyz followed suit in the 70th minute Chris Masinza coming on for an exhausted Stephen Etyang.