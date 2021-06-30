Masika's stunner for Wazito ends City Stars' hot streak

Nairobi City Stars' five-match winning streak in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) ended Wednesday after they went down 1-0 to Wazito at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.

Musa Masika scored a stunning goal in the second-half to bring to an end 'Simba wa Nairobi's' recent impressive run and get Wazito bounce back to winning ways after losing 2-1 to AFC Leopards last Saturday at Kenya Utalii College Sports grounds.

The win saw the 'Moneybags' leapfrog Ulinzi Stars into eighth place on 30 points, pending the soldiers' clash with Tusker at ASK Showgrounds in Nakuru later in the day. City Stars remain fifth on 32 points.

The first-half was balanced with both sides carving out few scoring opportunities.

City Stars almost took the lead after the half-hour mark through Sven Yidah's close-range which went off narrowly.

Wazito FC's Wyvonne Isuza vies for the ball with Nairobi City Stars' Nicholas Kipkirui (left) during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on June 30, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Four minutes to the break, City Stars goalkeeper Steve Njunge pairred Wyvonne Isuza's close-range shot, and the former AFC Leopards man threatened again with a goal bound shot that was deflected for a fruitless corner-kick.

The hosts were awareded a free-kick from the left after the restar and Bolton Omwenga's decent delivery being timely cleared by Wazito's backline.

Davis Agesa rose high inside the box on 57 minutes to connect to another free-kick from the left, but his glancing header from inside the box went off wide.

Two minutes after the hour mark, Musa Masika fired Wazito ahead with a stunning strike that left City Stars defence and goalkeeper Njunge shocked.

The goal was his first this season. City Stars responded with the introduction of Erick Ombija for Rodgers Okumu.

Wazito survived on 72 minutes when Nicholas Kipkirui's overhead shot inside the box was blocked before Anthony Kamani's follow-up was deflected high for a fruitless corner-kick.