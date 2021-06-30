Masika's stunner for Wazito ends City Stars' hot streak

Wazito FC's Musa Masika (second left) celebrates his goal against Nairobi City Stars with teammates during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on June 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Wazito survived on 72 minutes when Nicholas Kipkirui's overhead shot inside the box was blocked before Anthony Kamani's follow-up was deflected high for a fruitless corner-kick.
  • Dennis Sikhayi then denied City Stars a chance to equalise when he cleared on the line Agesa's close range shot.

Nairobi City Stars' five-match winning streak in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) ended Wednesday after they went down 1-0 to Wazito at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.

