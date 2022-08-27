BetAfriq introduces exciting bonuses for punters

Gaming firm BetAfriq has generated one of the country’s most exciting and customer –oriented bonuses for the 2022/23 football calendar.

The firm, which is the official Gor Mahia shirt sponsor, is now giving punters a chance to earn double-cash-bonus by just placing bets on its platform.

The promotion has been dubbed ‘dabodabo’.

It cuts across all the top leagues every week.

Players who place a bet of Sh99 and above are automatically entitled to a Sh200 reward being loaded into their account.

In order to claim the bonus, each punter is required to submit to any of the BetAfroq social media account inboxes, a screenshot of their bet slip or Bet ID and their respective phone numbers.

The deal with record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia is worth Sh229.5 million for a period of three years. The lucrative sponsorship that was reached on July 12 will see K’Ogalo receive Sh76.5 million per year, which includes Sh5 million for kitting and also Sh1.5 million for players’ insurance.