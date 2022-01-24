Benzema's house broken into during Real match with Elche

Karim Benzema

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema celebrates his goal during their Spanish Super Cup final match against Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid on January 16, 2022, at the King Fahd International stadium in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. 
 

Photo credit: Fayez Nuredline | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Benzema lives in the town of San Sebastian de los Reyes, just north of Madrid.
  • The intruders are believed to have jumped the fence outside the house before entering after breaking a window.

Madrid

