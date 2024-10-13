Barry Otieno announces bid for FKF presidency

Former Football Kenya Federation Secretary General Barry Otieno has announced his presidential bid in the national polls slated for December 7.

Otieno said his campaign will be anchored on implementing four pillars which are club empowerment, improved governance, holistic development, and grassroots glory.

“I wish to announce my candidacy for the presidency of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF). After serving as the federation’s General Secretary/Chief Executive Officer for the past five years, I have decided to take this step with a vision to elevate Kenyan football to new heights,” said Otieno in a statement on Sunday.

“My commitment and vision are simple: to build a stronger, more inclusive, and more successful footballing nation, by developing football beyond the pitch, in four main areas, clubs empowerment, improved governance, holistic development, and grassroots glory,” added Otieno.

“Our Team believes in the immense potential of Kenyan football. With your support, we can transform this potential into reality.

Together, we can build a federation that not only wins on the pitch, but also excels in governance, development, and administration. We humbly ask for your support in this journey. Let's unite, professionalise, and elevate Kenyan football to unprecedented heights.”

Otieno on Tuesday resigned from his role and thanked all those who have supported and worked with him for the last five years, saying he believes he served well and achieved above his expectations.

He has been the federation CEO since July 22, 2019, after taking over from Robert Muthomi. He previously served as the head of communication of the federation.

He was promoted after Muthomi resigned over claims of over transfer controversy involving former Sofapaka striker John Avire to an unnamed club in Egypt.