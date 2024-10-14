Impeachment trial of Kericho Governor Erick Mutai at Senate

The two-day impeachment hearing against Kericho Governor Erick Mutai kicks off at the Senate.

Mr Mutai faces charges of gross violation of the Constitution, 2010 and other laws, abuse of office, flouting the Leadership and Integrity Act, violation of the Public Finance Management Act, 2012, misappropriation of public funds, illegal drawing of county revenue, and engaging in indecent sexual acts.

The county boss pleads not guilty to all charges advanced by the county assembly.