Barcelona title hopes suffer major blow after Levante draw

From left: Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, Barcelona's French defender Clement Lenglet and Barcelona's Danish forward Martin Braithwaite react at the end of their Spanish league match against Levante UD at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia on May 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Jose Jordan | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • There are certainly no guarantees in what has been a frenetic and thrilling title race in recent weeks, with all of Spain's four contenders stumbling down the final stretch.
  • With only two games left now and potentially two teams to catch, Barcelona's chances of taking the title off Real Madrid this season would appear remote.

Madrid, Spain

