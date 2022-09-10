Bandari sink Gor Mahia, Bidco hold Tusker in friendly matches

Bandari FC came from behind at the break to edge out Gor Mahia 2-1 in a preseason friendly match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Saturday.

Peter Lwasa gave the record Kenyan champions a first-half lead before Andrew Juma and Kenyan international forward Abdalla Hassan struck in the second half to give the hosts the win.

In other preseason friendly matches involving Football Kenya Federation Premier League sides, champions Tusker settled for a 2-2 draw with Bidco United at their Ruaraka backyard, while Kariobangi Sharks and big spenders Kenya Police drew 0-0 at Utalii Grounds.

Despite dominating and dictating proceedings at Camp Toyoyo, AFC Leopards will rue the missed chances after settling for a 1-1 draw against Talanta.

The teams are preparing for the 2022/23 FKF Premier League season which is expected to kick-off next month.

Lwasa scores

At Mbaraki, Gor came out all guns blazing, going close in the opening three minutes but both shots by Lloyd Khavuchi were saved by Bandari goalkeeper Michael Wanyika.

The home team missed a golden chance to take the lead in the fourth minute when Wilberforce Lugogo sent a fine cross but Chris Ochieng failed to connect.

In the 23rd minute, new recruit Enock Machaka almost gave Bandari the lead but his shot missed the target.

Gor took the lead on 40 minutes from the spot after Bandari defender fouled Geoffrey Ochieng committed a foul inside the area. Lwasa made no mistake from 12 yards to give K'Ogalo a 1-0 lead at the break.

Bandari started the second half the better side making dangerous attacks.

They were rewarded on 65 minutes when a powerful shot by Hassan was punched by Gor goalkeeper Dolph Owino and Juma scored from the rebound.

Bandari then went 2-1 up 15 minutes from time when Hassan scored also from the spot after James Kinyanjui was fouled inside the box.

Police, Sharks draw a blank

At Utalii, Julius Masaba came close to giving Sharks the lead on 24 minutes but Police goalkeeper Job Ochieng made a save.

The police backline of internationals Musa Mohammed, Harun Shakava, David 'Messi' Owino and Yusuf Mainge were also brilliant in the match.

Lanky forward Clinton Kinanga came close to scoring for Police six minutes to the break from new signing Reagan Otieno's delivery from a corner, but his headed effort missed the target.

Unimpressed by the first half display, Police introduced David Simiyu for Kinanga while new signing James KIbande paved way for Kenyan international Francis Kahata.

Both teams pushed for a winning goal in the closing stages of the game but it was in vain.

Police head coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo said more yet to be done in the team as they prepare for next season.

"My boys did not perform as I expected them to, because they could not build up from the back. The forward line could not create good chances to score, that is something I will work on moving forward," said Omollo.

His Sharks counterpart William Muluya said: "We need to do more and start scoring because goals are the only thing that can make you win the game."

Bidco hold champions

At Ruaraka, new signing Eric Otieno - who recently joined the Brewers from Wazito, and midfielder Rodgers Ouma were on target for Robert Matano's champions while Bidco forward Emmanuel Mogaka bagged a brace in the game.

“We signed over 10 players and used this match to gauge them as we prepare for the new season. I must admit most of the players are still not in their best form and that is why we have to intensify our training sessions before the new season kicks off,” said Bidco United coach Anthony Akhulia.

WingerCliff Nyakeya put the Big Cats ahead in the first half but teenager Peter December, who will be featuring in the topflight league for the first time in the new season, levelled matters for coach Ken Kenyatta's Talanta.

“My squad has new players who we were not with last season. We recruited them recently and some of them are still young. This means they will have to put in a lot of effort since many teams in the league have experienced squads,” said Kenyatta.