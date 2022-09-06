Bandari to face Gor in friendly at Mbaraki Club

Gor Mahia are expected to arrive in Mombasa on Friday for a friendly match against Bandari FC at Mbaraki Sports Club on Saturday as both teams build up for the new Football Kenya Federation Premier League season.

At the same time, FKF presidential aspirant Twaha Mbarak has called on the Transition Committee to hand over the management of the top tier league to the Kenyan Premier League in order to restore it’s lost glory.

“The revival of KPL with the ongoing uncertainty over our football will restore the confidence of sponsors who are crucial for the success of the league,” said Twaha.

The experienced football administrator said the league previously attracted several major sponsors because of its professionalism and high standards.

Bandari chief executive officer Edward Oduor confirmed that Gor Mahia have accepted to play a friendly match against them.

Gor are expected to travel to Mombasa with a squad of 22 players.

Tour party

In the Gor Mahia tour party are Gad Mathew, Sydney Ochieng, Dolph Owino, Paul Ochuoga, Joshua Onyango, Lloyd Khavuchi, Gilbert Otieno and Boniface Odhiambo.

Other players are Dennis Nganga, John macharia, Geoffrey Ochieng, Boniface Omondi, Alpha Onyango, Benson Ochieng, Ernest Wendo, Austine Odhiambo, Peter Lwasa, Parmenas Ochola, George Odhiambo, Peter Oudu, Fred Ouma and George Abanga.

The team is under Irish coach Jonathan McKinstry.

Oduor appealed to Coast football fans to turn up in great numbers to cheer their home team to victory as their beloved club polished up for the new season. Entry charges will be Sh100.

Ambitious Bandari toured Nairobi last month where they played a series of friendly matches.

The team is currently training under the guidance of head coach Anthony Kimani.

It was not immediately know if Gor will be interested to play another match, probably against Mombasa Combined, whose official Aref Baghazally said they were ready to engage the former multiple Kenyan champions.