Ex-Gor Mahia keeper eyes greener pastures in Rwanda

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Odhiambo has promised to help his side AS Kigali of Rwanda qualify for next season's Caf Champions League.

Odhiambo joined the club from Football Kenya Premier League (FKF-PL) side Sofapaka FC alongside former team captain Lawrence Juma.

The two are among new players signed by the former Bandari FC and AFC Leopards coach Andrea Cassa Mbungo.

Related Harambee Stars ace eager to win titles in Rwanda Football

Last season, AS Kigali finished third in the league standings with 49 points, 17 points behind champions APR FC.

The former Gor Mahia player is playing professional football for the first time outside the country.

"It is my pleasure to be in Rwanda. I now call this my second home. The Kigali family is amazing. It received us well, along with the fans, our teammates, the management and the technical bench. We took a short time to adjust to the environment," said Odhiambo.

The 27-year-old featured for his side as they won the Ferwafa Super Cup after beating APR FC 5-4 on post-match penalties.

Regarding why he chose AS Kigali and not any other team, Odhiambo says it was greatly contributed by Kenya being banned by Fifa.