Matano confident of winning third straight title

Tusker coach Robert Matano is optimistic that the club will win the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) for a third straight season.

The 13 time FKF-PL champions Wednesday unveiled seven players at Ruaraka grounds ahead of the new season which starts on September 24.

The trio of Eric Mmata, Tom Teka and Boniface Onyango joined from Kariobangi Sharks, while custodian Brian Opondo, Erick Otieno and David Odoyo were acquired from Bidco United, Wazito and Green Commandos respectively.

Eighteen-year old Collins ‘Kante’ Otieno has been promoted from the youth team.

Otieno follows in the footsteps of Erick Zakayo, Jimmy Mbugua and John Njuguna all of whom came from the junior ranks.

“We expect the league to be more competitive this coming season as we have seen other teams strengthening their squads. These players have been carefully selected and hope they ensure we remain competitive throughout the season and win the league,” said Matano at Ruaraka.

The veteran coach said the players will fill the void left by Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum and Henry Meja.

Otieno is hoping to repay the club's trust by helping them retain the title.

“Tusker has been home to me for the past one-and-a half-years. Being promoted to the senior team is a big achievement and I yearn to win more titles with this team,” said Otieno.