Bandari board seeks return to glory days

The newly appointed Bandari Football Club board of trustee has its work cut out as they seek to return the team to continental football.

And Bandari’s 4-3 defeat of their bogey team Kakamega Homeboyz at the Mbaraki Sports Club on Saturday, the first match after the board’s appointment last Friday last week set the tone for its tenure.

Abdullahi Samatar, who has returned as the board chairman, was elated with the win and believes there is more to come as they settle into office.

“I was the team chairman when Bandari twice finished second in the Premier League and even defeated Kariobangi Sharks in the GOtv Shield final.

“It is at the this time that we also eliminated Sudanese and Tunisia opponents in the CAF Confederations Cup before losing at the play-offs stage. We can reach the play-offs again and go even beyond,” said Samatar,.

Musa Hassan Musa, the former Kenya Ferry Services Managing Director was also appointed to the board as a member.

Samatar said the board members would be attending Bandari mmatches regularly to better understand the players and ensure standards are kept. Almost all the baord members attending the match on Saturday.

“This players are human beings. They feel real good when they notice that you care and have their back all the time, something we want to achieve soonest possible so that they can start playing for us,” he said.