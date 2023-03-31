Azimio MP called up to Harambee Stars

For the first time in history, the national football team, Harambee Stars, will have a Member of Parliament in its ranks.

Youthful Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has been called up to the national team to bolster the attacking ranks.

Salasya, a striker with Bunge FC, is expected to terrorise other countries’ defenders with his pacey runs, bamboozle the midfield with his quick thinking and turn goalkeepers’ nightmares into reality with his rocket-like shots.

Elected to Parliament on a Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) ticket in last year’s General Election, Salasya’s star has been rising, not least because of his sense of humour and striker-like attacks on political opponents.

In an interview on Friday, the lawmaker, whose full name is Salasya Peter Kalerwa, said he was happy with the call-up and promised to do everything to take Kenya to the World Cup.

His ultimate dream is to make a run from the halfway line against Argentina and zigzag his way to score his hat-trick, leaving the reigning world champions gasping in his wake.

Salasya is an old boy of Shanderema Primary School in Kakamega County, where he sat the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination in 2005.

The name of the school was derived from a slippery vegetable that grows as a climbing plant. He wants to be as slippery as that vegetable on the pitch.

His last notable appearance in national team colours was on March 20 during the inaugural ‘Maandamano Monday,’ where he rocked the red-and-white Harambee Stars number four jersey as he carried a sufuria and a wooden spoon to boot.