Aussems jets back, vows to lead AFC Leopards to glory

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems is confident the club will have enough firepower to challenge for the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League title and the domestic cup.

Leopards, who have not won the league since 1998, are still serving a Fifa-imposed transfer ban but Aussems believes the players he has at his disposal will do the job.

“Let me send my greetings to Ingwe fans wherever they are and assure them that we ready to go,” said Aussems on Thursday upon arrival in the country from holiday.

The Belgian will link up with the team Friday morning at Camp Toyoyo for a pre-season build up against Githurai United.

“We don’t want to start talking about the league yet, buy we have a team capable of lifting trophies. I’ve been monitoring training sessions while in Europe and I’m satisfied the team is looking good to go. I’m happy with what my assistant Tom Juma and other technical staff have been doing. We shall continue working as a team.”

During their 3-0 win over K-Sports in a pre-season friendly match at Camp Toyoyo earlier on this week, club Secretary-General Gilbert Andugu said Leopards have kept their squad from last season intact and will be raring to go when they face Kakamega Homeboyz in their league opener on September 11.

“Patrick has a valid contract with us and has been heavily involved in the pre-season training even while on holidays in Europe,” added Andugu.

Aussems has been heavily linked with a move to Rwandan side Kiyovu Sports after the end of last season, with reports of the Belgian having agreed to a three-year-deal with the club emerging.

Kiyovu sacked Francis Haringingo, who led the team to a second place finish last season. Haringingo left the Green Baggers for Rayon Sports.

Leopards have beefed up their squad with players from their youth team who have since settled in well.

Leopards are also planning a tour of Western Kenya for a series of pre-season friendly matches ahead of the league kick-off.

The Kenyan giants, who recently signed a three-year shirt deal worth Sh195 million with Betika, have also offered new contracts to some of their senior players.

“All our senior players who played vital role to help the team finish fifth last season have agreed to continue playing for the club next season,” Andugu said.

Senior players who have extended their stay at the club include captain Eugene Mukangula, Cliff Nyakeya, Victor Omune, Levis Opiyo, Washington Munene, Collins Shivachi, Robert Mudenyu, Tedian Esilaba, Levis Opiyo, and Nigerian import Kingstone Olaniyi Ojo.

Jaffary Odeny, who was out of action last season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on the knee, has returned to the squad.