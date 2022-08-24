Nairobi City Stars midfielder Ouma joins Swedish side

Nairobi City Stars midfielder Timothy Noor Ouma Wednesday nailed a five-year move to Swedish top tier side IF Elfsborg.

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League side via its social media pages confirmed that the play-maker had found greener pastures in Sweden.

“Nairobi City Stars can confirm that after successful negotiations, Timothy’s move from Simba wa Nairobi to Swedish top-tier side IF Elfsborg has been arrived at,” said club CEO Patrick Korir

“He was a standout at Nairobi City Stars in the just ended season and we thank him for his on-field returns that made him a great attraction, his commitment and dedication to the team,” added the football administrator.

Kenyan international Joseph Okumu plied his trade with the club for three seasons, but left in June, 2021 to join KAA Genk in Belgium.

Ouma left the country on August 22 and arrived at his new club the following day. He then penned a four-and-a-half-year deal at IF Elfsborg.

The 18-year-old central midfielder joined Nairobi City Stars in mid-2020 on a three-year contract, but after impressing, the club tied him to a longer contract which was set to expire in 2025.