Are KCB title contenders or pretenders to the throne?

Will KCB maintain their momentum in the ongoing Betking Premier League and bag their first ever silverware of the competition?

This is the million dollar question amongst football fans in Kenya after the Bankers’ unbeaten run in the competition came to an end last Sunday when they lost 2-1 to 13-time champions AFC Leopards at Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi.

Lethal striker Elvis Rupia netted the two goals in the entertaining match that Leopards dominated.

For KCB, who were hoping to make it to seven straight wins, their lone goal of the match was scored by Samuel Mwangi.

And while the Bankers, who have one game in hand are still top of the table on 18 points, their title ambitions will be tested in the coming weeks as more teams are closing in on them.

Tusker, who have played eight matches so far, seem to have found their footing after a poor start of the season after they dismissed high-flying Kariobangi Sharks 4-3, to move to second place on the log with 17 points.

Sharks, with no game in hand, are third on 15 points.

While KCB’s coach Zedekiah Otieno admitted that Ingwe were too good for his side, he was quick to note that there is no cause for alarm since it is their first loss of the season.

“It was a tough match for us because Leopards is not a weak team. There is nothing to worry about because we are still on top (of the league) and we have not conceded many goals (two),” said Otieno.

They will be seeking to bounce back to winning ways in their next match when they host Western Stima in Nairobi on Sunday.

Because Leopards had lost their two previous matches prior to their meeting with the Bankers, coach Anthony Kimani termed their victory as a “morale booster”.

The win fired Ingwe to fifth on the log on 12 points, and because they have two matches in hand, they have a good opportunity to close in on top spot.

In their next league match that is scheduled for Sunday, Leopards visit Sharks and their hope will be that Rupia maintains his goal scoring form.

Currently, the burly striker is second on the top scorers chart with eight goals, three behind leader Eric Kapaito of Sharks. Also to watch out for as the league takes shape are Wazito, Bandari and the 19-times and reigning champions Gor Mahia.

Wazito made it to three wins in a row with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bidco United at Utalii grounds in Nairobi. They are ranked fourth on 14 points while Bandari, under new coach Casa Mbungo, are sixth on 12 points, after securing a 4-3 home win over Kakamega Homeboyz.

Gor, who have three games in hand, moved to eighth on nine points following their 3-1 away win over Stima in Kisumu.

