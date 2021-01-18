Mathare hit Zoo to secure first win of the season

Hosts Mathare United on Monday beat Zoo Kericho 2-0 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani to register their first win of the 2020/21 Betking Premier League (BPL).

Daniel Otieno and John Mwangi were the scorers for the 'Slum Boys' in a match that they should have won by a bigger margin had they capitalised on the many goal scoring chances that they created.

Mathare's coach Salim Ali was elated with the win.

"For us we are doing pre-season in a season and so it is a good result as we hope to attain full fitness level, maybe the fourth match," said Ali.

Zoo Kericho coach Herman Suekha said they lost because they never took their chances.

"Our opponents used their chances well unlike us. We did not start the game well and I am happy that we improved in the second half. We are under no pressure because we have just started."

In their two previous matches, the 2008 champions lost 4-3 to Sofapaka and 3-1 to Gor Mahia, while Zoo had registered a 1-1 draw to both Bandari and Posta Rangers.

Summy Ggolola attempted to give Zoo the lead in the third minute with an ambitious drive which flew over the crossbar and four minutes later, Otieno gave Mathare the breakthrough when Zoo goalkeeper Vincent Misikhu failed to deal with his left-footed shot after leaving his line early.

The 'Slum Boys' continued to dictate the early minutes of the exchange and in the ninth minute, Chrispine Ochieng thought he had stretched this team's lead, but his header was cancelled.

Four minutes later, Mwangi doubled the hosts' lead after goalkeeper Misikhu failed to clear a danger. After racing on the left wing, Mwangi sent a powerful shot, which Misikhu parried poorly, the former booking his name on the scoresheet with a follow up.

Zoo should have reduced the deficit thereafter, but they failed to capitalise on the few chances that came their way. Mathew Tayo's ambitious shot in the 19th minute was blocked by Mathare's defence and three minutes later, Ggolola missed a glorious opportunity after he blazed over the crossbar his finish from Tayo's cross.

Mathare missed a couple of open goal scoring opportunities to extend their lead going into halftime.

The visitors threatened first through Ggolola's header in the second half where they looked to have improved, but struggled to create open goal scoring chances.

Mathare's first attempt of the second half arrived in the 54th minute when Otieno attempted to sneak a pass in the box which was cleared for a fruitless corner kick.

Looking to improve things on his side, Zoo coach Herman Suekha threw in Danson Kiprono, Alex Onchwari and Newton Ondari for Danson Kiprono, Brian Kiplangat and Ondari respectively.

On the other hand, coach Ali introduced Bonface Akenga, Cercidy Okeyo and Klinsman Omulanga for Danson Kago, Dani Lual and Otieno respectively. But despite the changes, the scoreline in the match remained the same.