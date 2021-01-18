Five things we learned from the FKF Premier League

KCB’s unbeaten streak in the Betking Premier League came to an end on Sunday, as they lost 2-1 to hosts AFC Leopards at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani.

The bankers are still in control of the competition on 18 points, one above second placed Tusker, who seem to finding form. Bandari's new coach Andre Casa Mbugo got his first win and indiscipline seems to be cropping up in the league.

Here a five talking points from the weekend matches.

Red-hot Elvis Rupia

It was another weekend where striker Elvis Rupia emerged the hero for AFC Leopards, as his two goals against KCB in the 29th and 58th minutes, helped coach Anthony Kimani’s side bounce back to winning ways.

Samuel Mwangi had given the bankers the lead in the 25th minute. The hard-fought win saw Leopards move to fourth on the log on 12 points.

Rupia was a thorn in the flesh of the bankers defence, and the two goals were a stunner, as they all came from outside the box.

The two goals took the former Wazito’s man tally to eight, three behind leading scorer Eric Kapaito of Sharks.

Because Leopards still have two games in hand, Rupia has a good opportunity to close in on the gap further and intensify the battle for the golden boot award.

Tusker find its footing

After a faulty start to this season’s campaign due to inadequate preparations that was caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Tusker seem to be getting back on track.

On Saturday, despite being reduced to 10 men after defender Rodgers Aloro was sent off in the 53rd minute, the brewers thumped Kariobangi Sharks 4-2 at MISC to move second on the log on 17 points.

Tusker’s Brian Marita and Henry Meja bagged a brace each same to Kapaito of Sharks in the six-goal thriller.

The win, which was the fifth for Tusker this season, was good news to coach Robert Matano, who had earlier feared that his side might take long to gain momentum in the competition.

“We are combining two things at ago. We are playing the premier league and it is part of our preseason,” said Matano after their barren draw with Bandari last year, which happened one week after their 2-1 loss to Leopards.

Are Nzoia Sugar Sofapaka's bogey side?

Before this clash at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County, the million dollar question was whether new coach Ken Odhiambo was going to guide Sofapaka to their first away win against the millers.

Since Nzoia were promoted to the top flight league in 2016, all the three meetings in which they have hosted ‘Batoto ba Mungu’ have ended in scoring draws; 1-1 in 2017, 2-2 in 2018 and 1-1 in 2019.

But Saturday’s clash turned tragic for Sofapaka, the 2009 champions, as they lost 2-1. Leonard Kasembeli and Eric Otieno scored for the hosts in the first half, before Cornelius Juma reduced the deficit in the second half for 10-man Sofapaka.

Lawrence Juma, who was the captain of the day, was sent off in extra time.

Mbugo picks his first win with Bandari

After guiding Bandari to a barren draw against Zoo Kericho in his first match in-charge of the Dockers on January 9, coach Mbugo finally registered his first victory with the club, as they beat visiting Kakamega Homeboyz 4-3.

The win, which is only the third for Bandari in eight matches this season, is important in the Dockers' quest to turn their fortunes after a slow start to the campaign.

Hassan Abdallah scored a brace, while William Wadri, who was sent off in the second half, and Yemi Mwana scored a goal apiece for the coastal side.

Homeboyz’s goals were scored by Moses Mudavadi (brace) and Eston Asiye.

It remains to be seen if the former Leopards coach will indeed turnaround the club’s fortunes. Bandari are currently ranked sixth on the log on 12 points.

Five players see red

The number of players who have seen red cards this season increased to 12, after five more players were sent off over the weekend.

At Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County where visiting Posta Rangers beat Vihiga United 1-0, both teams finished the match one man less.

Posta’s Charles Odette and Vihiga’s Junior Adeyefa were the players sent off.

At Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa, Bandari saw William Wadri was sent off in the 40th minute, while at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County, where Sofapaka lost 2-1 to Nzoia Sugar, Lawrence Juma was red carded in the in the extra time.