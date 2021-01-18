Super sub Okello hits a brace as Gor switch off Stima

A brace by Gor Mahia forward Tito Okello ensured reigning champions Gor Mahia moved to the eighth position in Football Kenya Premier League standings after beating Western Stima 3-1 in a Betking Premier League match on Monday.

The match held at Kisumu's Moi Stadium was physical from the start with every player going for the other’s jugular.

The first goal for Gor Mahia came in the 22nd minute when a neatly curved cross from right wing by skipper Kenneth Muguna was headed home by Sammy Onyango.

In the 35th minute, Stima’s Marvin Ayoro rose high to head in a free kick delivery by Baron Oketch but the attempt went wide.

Oketch would later release a volley at the edge of the 18-yard box which K'Ogalo keeper Boniface Oluoch fumbled allowing Villa Oromchan to tap in the equaliser for Stima and the score remained the same at the break.

Okello replaced Bertrand Konfor just at the start of the second half and this proved to be the game's turning point.

The champions dominated much of the possession with Stima chasing shadows.

However, Gor could not convert their chances, despite good runs being made by Okello, who linked up well with fellow striker Jules Ulimwengu.

Youngster Benson Omalla came in for Ulimwengu as Gor upped the tempo in search of the lead.

He nearly scored after Muguna curved a free kick inside the six-yard box, but his shot went inches wide.

Okello would then score his first goal in the 66th minute when he headed into the net from a free kick from Muguna just inches from the 18-yard box.

Omalla had his two shots blocked by Stima goalkeeper in the 71st and 72nd minutes respectively.

Okello was not done yet, a pass from Omalla would find him in a good position and after a few dribbles past defenders, he scored with a shot at the bottom left corner.

Gor Mahia now moves to eighth in the log, with nine points, but have played only five matches compared to league leaders KCB’s seven.