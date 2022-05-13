Amina appoints another committee to run football activities

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed on Friday appointed a transition committee to manage football activities in the country for the next five weeks.

Amina, who had on Wednesday received a report from the outgoing Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee, appointed another committee also headed by Retired Justice Aaron Ringera to help FKF transition to the next phase.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 54 (1) of the Sports Act, 2013, the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage appoints the Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee..." read the Gazette Notice on Friday.

The members of the Transition Committee, which is largely made up of the members from the outgoing Caretaker Committee, are Aaron Ringera (Chairperson), Maurice Oyugi (Vice-Chairperson), Ali Amour, Bobby Ogolla, Neddy Atieno, Ceasar Handa, Hassan Haji, J. J. Masiga (Dr.), Michael Muchemi, Rachael Kamweru, Mwangi Muthee and

Anthony Isayi.

Television journalist Lindah Oguttu will continue service as the head of the secretariat while Lorine Nerea will be the secretary alongside Edward Rombo.

Other members of the secretariat are journalists Robin Toskin and Maxwell Wasike and veteran coach Rashid Shedu.

The mandate of the Transition Committee shall be to: "Conduct the affairs of Football Kenya Federation in accordance with the Constitution of Football Kenya Federation."

Also, the committee is tasked with ensuring that Football Kenya Federation operates within the provisions of the Sports Act, 2013.

The Transition Committee will now embark on ensuring the weekend fixtures across all divisions go on as planned.

The appointment of the committee, could signal the end of any hopes of Kenya's Harambee Stars featuring in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers which kick off next month.