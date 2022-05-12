FKFPL clubs left pondering over weekend’s fixtures management

Football Kenya Federation Premier League clubs were Thursday still waiting for clarity on who will organise the weekend’s fixture following the expiry of the Caretaker Committee’s mandate.

Sports CS Amina Mohamed was expected to give the way forward Thursday but by the time of going to the press there was no word from her ministry.

She had on Tuesday, when receiving the FKF Caretaker Committee’s report, promised to consult with President Uhuru Kenyatta and football stakeholder before making an announcement on the next step in the management of football in the country.

Six top flight league matches are scheduled for Saturday with another three on Sunday according to the latest fixtures that had been issued by the caretaker team.

“I expect that whatever action she takes will focus on ensuring the ban is lifted because as it is now league matches are like friendlies with the winner going nowhere,” Sofapaka chairman Elly Kalekwa told Nation Sport.

Said Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula: “Those who worked with Mwendwa should not be anywhere near football."

“Despite their shortfall, the caretaker committee did a commendable job and another committee of those who understand football should be constituted. The government should also engage Fifa because from the court decision, it is clear Mwendwa was involved in financial irregularities,” said Shimanyula.

AFC Leopards Dan Shikanda commended the caretaker committee that exited on Thursday for leading football in post-Covid era, saying they should not be judged for not achieving much because the six months was a short time.

“The CS should allow the FKF departmental heads back to help finish the league and draw a road map to new elections. As to who will officiate or be in charge of our match against Kariobangi Sharks that is not yet clear to us,” said Shikanda.