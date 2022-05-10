Outgoing committee outlines ways to streamline ailing FKF

The outgoing Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee Tuesday presented its report on the way forward to Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed as its six-month mandate came to an end.

The CS, while receiving the report at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani praised the document, saying that it will help in the growth of football in the country.

At the same time, she said that Kenyans will know whoever takes over the running of football from committee Thursday.

The FKF Caretaker Committee headed by retired Judge Aaron Ringera, which has been running the local game in the interim, recommended a raft of changes which are aimed at unlocking the impasse in the local game.

CS Amina appointed the Committee on November 11 last year after disbanding the FKF National Executive Committee headed by Nick Mwendwa over claims of misuse of funds.

Subsequently, Mwendwa was arrested and charged with fraud and the matter is still pending in court.

The committee proposed that the FKF constitution to be amended to conform to the Kenyan Constitution and the Sports Act.

It also proposed that FKF hands over the running of the Kenyan Premier League to a limited company for efficiency.

The team wants a fresh FKF office to be elected using a new constitution which has already undergone public participation.

Once adopted by clubs, the constitution will be presented to the world governing body Fifa as Kenya seeks to have its suspension imposed by Fifa over government interference, lifted.

The committee has recommended that the term for the FKF president be reduced to two terms of four years each and not three terms of four years each as per the current constitution.

The Ringera team wants the representation in the National Executive Committee and the General Assembly increased.

The CS said that they will use the recommendations in the report to streamline operations at FKF.

“Misuse of funds is actually in contravention of Fifa laws. I’m now hopeful that we shall do away with rampant corruption in the federation,” she said.

There will be a meeting of football stakeholders and consultations with President Uhuru Kenyatta before a new team to run football is announced.

“I’m pleased with what the committee has done because we have executed all the mandates we were assigned. The only shortcoming was the validation of draft constitution and for that I think my team scored 85 percent,” said the CS.