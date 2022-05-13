FIVB officials expected in Kenya to launch new projects

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) will host a delegation from the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) in the country for three days ahead of Malkia Strikers’ three-month training camp in Brazil.

The national women’s volleyball team will train in São Paulo, Brazil for three months in preparation for the World Championships planned from September 23 to October 15 in Poland and Netherlands.

This is part of FIVB’s Volleyball Empowerment Programme meant to assist countries showing great potential in the game to compete at the highest level in global competitions.

And on Saturday, FIVB’s delegation will arrive in the country for an on-site Technical Audit that will see them meet with Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, National Olympic Committee officials, KVF National Executive Committee and local coaches.

The delegation will comprise Steve Tutton, Head of FIVB Technical and Development Department, Vladimir Grbic, FIVB Volleyball Empowerment Commission President and Hugo Dercyke from FIVB Technical and Development Department.

During the meetings, FIVB team will discuss the current volleyball situation and future opportunities and projects in Kenya.

“FIVB believes in the relevance of volleyball in your country as a leader in Africa and is keen to continue working in partnership with your National Federation to develop a strong national team that is performing at the highest level in continental and FIVB competitions,” read in part, a letter from FIVB President Dr Ary Graca.

This is the second time FIVB is boosting Kenya’s preparations for a global competition through the Empowerment Programme after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

FIVB forwarded four Brazilian coaches to Kenya ahead of the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Kenya is in Pool ‘A’ of the World Championships alongside Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Puerto Rico and Cameroon.

Malkia Strikers will begin their three-month camp in Brazil on June 15 after the Africa Clubs Championships set to conclude on June 1 in Kelibia, Tunisia.