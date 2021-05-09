For better or worse, Magelo stood by ‘Ingwe’ to the end

After AFC Leopards’ relegation in 2006 together with Shabana FC, Alex ole Magelo and a few well-wishers came to Ingwe’s rescue at its hour of need.

Leopards bounced back into the top-flight league in 2009 after a two-year sojourn in the second tier league - the Nationwide League.

The former AFC Leopards chairman who died at a Nairobi hospital on Friday rose through the ranks from a committee member in the 80s, then assistant treasurer and finally chairman. He led the club from 2010 to 2013.

Magelo endorsed the candidature of Allan Kasavuli, who eventually won the seat in a hotly contested election, garnering 223 votes against Walter Onyino’s 180.

The long-serving administrator remained committed to the club even after he was elected Nairobi County Speaker on an ODM ticket, beating his close challenger Paul Mutingi of Jubilee.

In August last year, Magelo who was also a member of the Kenya Leather Development Council withdrew from the race to succeed Beatrice Elachi as the Speaker, opting to support Jubilee Party candidate Benson Mutura. He was also a candidate for the position of Football Kenya Federation president last year but withdrew before the poll citing sideshows in the process.

Peter Lichungu, who was the organising secretary under Magelo’s regime, said the departed leader connected the club to top politicians who chipped in and helped the club.

“During his leadership, the club experienced positive growth. We shall always remember his great contribution to the club,” said Lichungu who also played for AFC Leopards and the national team Harambee Stars.

Richard Ekhalie, who was the Chief Executive Officer during Magelo’s tenure said: “He was always available for any kind of assistance to the club including financial or advice. The late Magelo was a true and dedicated fan of Ingwe. As a young man he used to attend all their matches even before he became an official.”

“Magelo was a believer in changing the club structure from a society to a corporate entity, and as a tribute to him I call upon all AFC Leopards stakeholders to heed his advice and transform the club into a business structure.”

Former FKF President Sam Nyamweya also condoled with Magelo family. “I have personally lost not just a dear brother, but a loyal dependable and honest friend and comrade with whom I worked very close with in administration and development of football and diverse spheres in the country and region. Alex always had time to listen, and give advice and assistance when it was needed,” Nyamweya said in his statement.

Former AFC Leopards captains, Francis Xavier and Charles Okwemba described Magelo as an outstanding leader who worked hard for the club.

“He was a true football administrator, bringing Ingwe closest to clinching their first league since 1998,” said Xavier.