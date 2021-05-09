Prime

For better or worse, Magelo stood by ‘Ingwe’ to the end

Former AFC Leopards chairman and Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Alex ole Magelo.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Leopards bounced back into the top-flight league in 2009 after a two-year sojourn in the second tie league - the National Super League
  • The long-serving administrator remained committed to the club even after he was elected Nairobi County Speaker on an ODM ticket, beating his close challenger Paul Mutingi of Jubilee
  • Peter Lichungu, who was the organising secretary under Magelo’s regime, said the departed leader connected the club to top politicians who chipped in and helped the club

After AFC Leopards’ relegation in 2006 together with Shabana FC, Alex ole Magelo and a few well-wishers came to Ingwe’s rescue at its hour of need.

