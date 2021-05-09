Alex Magelo: A great man, and Leopard deep inside

Alex Ole Magelo

Former AFC Leopards chairman and Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Alex Ole Magelo.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Mboya

Mental health activist

What you need to know:

  • It is actually a very sad moment for Kenyan football and especially to our great arch-rivals AFC Leopards because Alex Ole Magelo was a true example of a real fan and supporter
  • Ingwe has seen many followers but if there is one man who stood out was Magelo
  • Single-handedly, Magelo recruited coaches and playing staff and registered the club in the Super League

Today, I reserve this space for one great man - Alex Ole Magelo.

