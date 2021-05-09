Alex Magelo: A great man, and Leopard deep inside

Today, I reserve this space for one great man - Alex Ole Magelo.

Magelo passed on on Friday evening at a Nairobi hospital after a long illness.

It is actually a very sad moment for Kenyan football and especially to our great arch-rivals AFC Leopards because Alex Ole Magelo was a true example of a real fan and supporter.

Over the years when I used to go to the stadium to watch league matches especially those involving AFC Leopards, Magelo was ever present.

Ingwe has seen many followers but if there is one man who stood out was Magelo.

AFC Leopards is predominantly supported by the Luhya community, but the man who is credited for what the club is today does not even have roots from that community - it is Alex Ole Magelo.

When AFC Leopards were going through turbulent times, and of course Gor Mahia, we needed real supporters to come to our rescue.

AFC Leopards was relegated, Gor Mahia survived by the skin of their teeth before regaining its former glory thanks to the leadership of Ambrose Rachier.

But Ingwe happened to be relegated and personally I feared the club will never rise from the ashes again.

For one year in 2007, the club was virtually on life support. It was not on the radar of Kenyan football until Magelo came in to resuscitate the club.

Single-handedly, Magelo recruited coaches and playing staff and registered the club in the Nationwide League and after two years, they managed to return to the Kenyan Premier League (Controversially though) but at least Ingwe were back.

Today, AFC Leopards have regained their status as one of the top clubs in the Kenyan Premier League, they are yet to win the league - of course because Gor Mahia is in a class above them, but give it to them at least we always look forward to the “Mashemeji” Derby, and who do we thank for this - Alex Ole Magelo.

I can go on and on about what Magelo has done for AFC Leopards, but his contribution has not gone unnoticed even in the highest office of this land.

President Uhuru Kenyatta in eulogising Magelo said; “Many remember Ole Magelo for the good work he did as chairman of Kenyan football giants AFC Leopards.”

That just tells how much this great man was a Leopard deep inside.

And this is a challenge to all of us who assume we love our clubs - Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards. It’s time we asked ourselves, what have we done for these clubs we so shout that we love.

Magelo’s contribution is evident, what have you done for these clubs?

It is sad that as I pen this, the two great clubs in this country are a pale shadow of what they were years back. We have become beggars and cannot sustain ourselves.

In honour of Magelo and the great men who loved these clubs like James Mungai and Joab Omino who gave their best to sustain both Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards at some point, we must professionalise the management of these two clubs so that our children and grandchildren will have a team to support in years to come.