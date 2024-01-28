Afcon glory unites angry Nigerians as celebration climax after win over Cameroon

In Abuja

Highly polarised Nigerians took time off their vexatious issues to join hands with President Bola Tinudu in celebrating the Super Eagels’ victory over the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the African Cup of Nations.

Nigerians from different ethnic nationalities, and across the political and socio-economic divide were relieved when the final whistle put paid to the aggression of arch-rival Cameroon, making the Super Eagles qualify to face Angola in the quarter-finals.

Two goals from Ademola Lookman, one in each half, gave the Super Eagles a 2-0 win over Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions for progress into the quarter-finals at the 2023 Afcon in Côte d’Ivoire.

President Bola Tinubu, holidaying in France, and who had been sceptical over the performance of the team, said: “I am proud of you all,’’ as opponents, distractors and separatists forged a common front with the President on this victory.

Elated President Tinubu celebrated the impressive 2-0 victory at his mansion in France with top government officials, turning the tide on his earlier “I am disappointed in your performance” remarks.

This celebratory moment not only demonstrates his commitment to all sectors of the country but also dispels rumours of his visit to France solely for medical reasons, as some naysayers had suggested.

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), described the win as incredible display.

Sanwo-Olu commended the team, while wishing them luck in the next match against Angola.

“I totally enjoyed the Super Eagles’ incredible display of teamwork and determination tonight against the team from Cameroon.

“From Osimhen’s hard work to Lookman’s brace to Ekong and Bassey’s very solid performances as well as Nwabali’s solidity, kudos to the entire team! Onto the quarter-finals! Let’s carry this momentum forward, Super Eagles. Best of luck in the next round, and may our journey in continue to shine bright,” he said.

Peter Obi, the third place Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 2023 presidential election, had also congratulated the team for their efforts in the and for scaling through the group stage.

“I encourage them to double their efforts, while wishing them, and by extension our dear nation, Nigeria, a resounding victory. In spite of present odds and difficulties, we remain a nation of winners.

“Our football players carry the banner of our youth as ambassadors of our nation. I share and will always support their hope and the promise of the great nation we deserve and are working towards. It is Possible,” Obi said in his X handle.

“It is my desire to see a new and productive Nigeria, I am always delighted to read the inspiring success stories of Nigerians making outstanding impacts in their respective fields of endeavour, on the national and global stage,” Obi who drew most of his supporters from South East and Christians, said.

Former Nigerian International, Henry Nwosu, said the Super Eagles are getting stronger and more coordinated in their play.

“Today, I have seen a more co-ordinated team, a more improved team. We are getting stronger and more determined away from some lacklustre performances in the group stage,” he said.

Nwosu praised the bravery of the Super Eagles and their determination to see off the arch-rival, Cameroon in the knockout stage of the tournament.

“I am so happy for the Super Eagles, we never expected such a wonderful style of play from the squad. I was also nervous when our first choice goalkeeper was stretchered off to be replaced by Uzoho.

“I was nervous because I know how dangerous the Cameroonians can be, but thank God our defenders were able to prevent outside shots which often troubles our goalkeeper.

“We in the business of football have been complaining about tactics and formation, but judging from the way we played today, if we continue, we are good for the final,”’ he said.

Football fans in Osogbo, in South West Osun State, were ecstatic and were seen, after the match, singing, dancing and drinking their favourite drinks while expressing confidence in the national team’s ability of winning the Afcon tournament.

They applauded the Super Eagles’ head coach, Jose Peseiro, for the improvement in the team’s style of play as they advance in the tournament.

Saheed Ajayi, a football fan, said ,”I am very happy and impressed with the way the Super Eagles played today.

“Initially, I had doubt if Nigeria will be able to beat Cameroon, judging from the inability of the Super Eagles to score goals and how strong the Indomitable Lions are.

“But I am happy the Eagles were able to tame the lions. What a way to advance to the quarterfinals with two goals against Cameroon. The players were just superb.” he said.

Egbetokun Samuel, said he was really impressed with Victor Osimhen, as he was able to steer the team to victory, even without scoring himself.

“Osimhen really impressed me today because he played like a committed and dedicated player to seeing Nigeria win.

“He was not selfish and he ensured the defence of the Cameroonians was constantly under pressure, which led to our first goal tonight.

“As you can see, I am savouring the victory with a bottle of chilled alcoholic beverage, I am celebrating the team and I believe Nigeria is winning this Afcon” he said.

Adebayo Oluwagbenga, said the formation the Super Eagles coach used was good and really worked for Nigeria, saying the team look unstoppable.

“The 3-4-3 formation adopted by the coach is really doing the magic for the team, as the players in every department performed extremely well.

“I believe and I am hopeful that, with the way the Eagles played tonight and defeating Cameroon, Nigeria can actually win the Afcon tournament,” he said.