AFC, Ulinzi draw in friendly tie at Nyayo

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League clubs intensified their preparation for the 2022/23 season with a series of friendly matches over the weekend.

The FKF Transition Committee on Thursday pushed forward the start of the new season from this weekend to September 24.

This was to enable the committee to finalise on logistical issues before the new season kicks off.

On Sunday, 12 time champions AFC Leopards played out a barren draw against Ulinzi Stars at the Nyayo National Stadium. AFC coach Patrick Aussems and his Ulinzi counterpart Vincent Otieno fielded strong squads.

The friendly was part of the AFC Leopards' fans festival celebrations, which kicked off on Friday at the City Stadium. Ingwe fans didn't disappoint as they attended the friendly against Ulinzi Stars in droves.

Since Ingwe is facing a Fifa ban on signing new players until January 2023, Aussems gave some of the youth team players a chance to feature in the game, among them Abubakar Mosha, Emmanuel Lwanga, Lauren James, Eric Mbithi and Zachary Njite.

“We are intensifying our preparations for the new season since it is only a few days. These matches provide us with a platform to engage young players and also the senior ones,” said AFC Leopards assistant coach Tom ‘Gaza’ Juma.

Administration Police Service (APS) Bomet, who have been on an extensive tour of Western Kenya, lost to National Super League's Kisumu All Stars 1-0 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

The law enforcers on Friday also lost 2-1 to Kakamega Homeboyz at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

“Even though we have lost in the last two friendlies, my players have gained a lot. We still have at least five friendlies before the new season kicks off and that will provide us with good momentum and fitness,” said APS Bomet coach Charles Odera.

At Utalii grounds, Sofapaka played out a 1-1 draw against Kariobangi Sharks.