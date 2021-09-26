AFC Leopards stun champions Tusker

AFC Leopards

AFC Leopards players celebrate their goal against Tusker during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thia Sub County Stadium on September 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tusker acting captain Boniface Muchiri missed a penalty in the 62nd minute of the game attended by new Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat.

AFC Leopards Sunday defeated champions Tusker 1-0 in their opening 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at the Thika Sub County Stadium.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.