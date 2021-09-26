AFC Leopards stun champions Tusker

AFC Leopards Sunday defeated champions Tusker 1-0 in their opening 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at the Thika Sub County Stadium.

Sudanese international Saad Musa scored from close range after receiving a well-placed pass from winger Peter Thiong'o inside the box in the 19th minute.

Tusker acting captain Boniface Muchiri missed a penalty in the 62nd minute of the game attended by new Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat.

Leopards players had not trained for the last three days demanding salary arrears running into months, but put up an impressive display against the brewers.

Ingwe were also missing their dependable players who featured last season, but have since joined other teams in and out of the country.

AFC Leopards' Saad Musa (right) celebrates his goal with teammates during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Tusker at Thika Sub County Stadium on September 26, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

In fact, their bench was composed of youngsters from their youth team, AFC Leopards Cubs, among them custodian Lameck Moindi, Giovanni Mose, Erick Mbithi, Zachary Ochieng and Maxwell Otieno.

Despite Tusker being pre-match favourites, it was Leopards who were the better side in the entire contest, defending well, superb on ball recovery and created numerous chances.

Just five minutes in the game, attacking midfielder Musa, who rarely featured for Ingwe last season, wasted a clear chance after being picked out by Caleb Olilo on the right edge of the box as his shot hit the side of the net.

Ingwe continued their dominance and were unlucky not to go ahead in the 13th minute when Thiong'o's shot hit the post with only Tusker custodian Brian Bwire to beat.

AFC Leopards' Dan Sunguti (right) vies for the ball with Tusker's Jimmy Mbugua during their FKF-PL match at Thika Sub County Stadium on September 26, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The miss irked the few Leopards fans on the pitch, who unleashed their anger on Tusker coach Robert Matano and midfielder Cylde Senaji, who recently crossed from the den.

Leopards' pressure finally paid off in the 19th minute when Musa scored with a close range shot after being set up by Thiong'o in the danger zone.

In the 25th minute, John Njuguna's headear via a Shami Kibwana corner went straight into the waiting hands of Leopards custodian Maxwell Mulili.

Matano was forced to substitute the ineffective Senaji and Humprey Mieno took his place in the 31st minute.

Tusker came close to levelling the scores five minutes to the breather when Boniface Muchiri raced on the right flank, crossed to Apollo Otieno, but the midfielder saw his powerful header go inches wide.

In the last minute of first half, Mieno unleashed a powerful shot which was parried by Mulili and Isaac Kipyegon cleared the ball to Tusker's turf as Ingwe took the slim lead at the break.

Matano made a triple change in the 46th minute, Eric Zakayo, John Njuguna and Kibwana paving way for Jackson Macharia, Rodgers Ouma and Kevin Monyi as Ingwe dominated midfield through youngsters Dan Sunguti, Brian Wanyama and Marvin Omondi.

The changes titled the game in their favour with Ouma and Macharia forcing Mulili to make some fine saves minutes later.

In the 62nd minute, Muchiri was fouled inside the box by Lewis Bandi and the champions were awarded a penalty. Muchiri took the ensuing spot kick, but his shot went wide.

Leopards' assistant tactician Tom 'Gaza' Juma made his first change of the contest in the 68th minute, Dan Sunguti making way for Boniface Mukekhe.