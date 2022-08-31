Title-hungry Leopards set up friendly against Ulinzi Stars

Kenya football giants AFC Leopards will host Ulinzi Stars in a friendly match at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday as both teams continue with their preparations for the new league season.

Ingwe team manager, Albert Wesonga urged fans to come out in large numbers to watch the match that kicks off at 3pm. Gate entry is Sh100.

Leopards have gone for 24 years now without winning the Kenyan championship, but are optimistic of breaking the trophy drought soon.

The signs are looking good in the build up to the new season.

The 12-time league champions have been involved in three pre-season friendly matches so far, winning them all.

Leopards walloped county side K-Sport 3-0, crushed Division One outfit Githurai All Stars 6-1 and then saw off newly promoted APS Bomet FC 2-1.

After testing their strength against the soldiers on Sunday. Leopards will head to Western Kenya for a training camp.

Ingwe will remain in Western for their league opening match against tough Kakamega Homeboyz on September 11 at Bukhungu Stadium.

Homeboyz, who finished second behind Tusker last season, will start the season under acting coach Edward Manoah who has replaced the departed Bernard Mwalala.

Manoah will be assisted by Ramadhan Balala and David Juma.

Wesonga believes the friendlies Leopards are playing are helping them fine tune for the coming season and they have set their eyes on winning the coveted title.

The Kenyan giants who recently signed a three-year kit sponsorship deal worth Sh195 million with betting firm Betika have managed to retain all their players who will be in action on Sunday.

They include club faithful winger Peter Thiongo, fullback Collins Shivachi, goalkeeper Levis Opiyo and captain Eugene Mukangula, who all have international experience.

Currently banned by Fifa from signing new players, Leopards have been relying on young talent mainly from their academy, who have settled quickly in their positions.

Watch out for up and coming Moses Giovani with his good ball control and distribution, and younger brother of Collins Shichenche, Rooney, who can play on either wing and has pace and trickery that will trouble many a defender.

Leopards finished fifth last season.

Cub coach, Patrick Aussems is confident his squad will have enough firepower to challenge for the league title and the domestic cup.

The Belgian linked up with the team on Friday, immediately taking charge in their ruthless tearing up of Githurai United on Friday.

“We have a team capable of lifting trophies,” said Aussems eager for battle.