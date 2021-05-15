Advantage Leopards as Tusker, KCB draw a blank at Ruaraka

Title hopefuls Tusker and KCB on Saturday battled to a barren draw in a tough Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match held at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

KCB were reduced to 10 men in the 67th minute after Curtis Wekesa picked his second yellow card in the duel played under strict Covid-19 protocols.

Tusker midfielder Jackson Macharia (left) passes the ball under pressure from KCB's Harun Thomas during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on May 17, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The draw sees 11-time winners Tusker increase their points tally at the summit of the 17-team league on 34 points, while KCB remain third on 30 points. The bankers have a match in hand.

Tusker's defence had plenty of work to do in dealing with David "Messi" Ambulu's brilliant runs and crosses on the left wing in the tight encounter.

KCB's goalkeeper Joseph Ochuka reacted fast in the 20th minute to clear a danger in his area, after Eugene Asike attempted to pick teenager Henry Meja with a cross from the left.

Tusker were awarded a free-kick in a promising position in the 35th minute but Rogers Aloro's powerful drive was deflected for a fruitless corner-kick by the banker's wall.

Two minutes later, Tusker were lucky not to have conceded, as Henry Onyango's right-footed shot after turning well inside the box flew inches wide.

Wekesa wasted a glorious opportunity that would have seen KCB take the lead on 47 minutes when the ball slipped from him inside the box after the impressive Ambulu picked him inside the host's box with a cross from the left.

Aware of the important a win in the match have in their title charge, Tusker made a triple change in the 63rd minute, George Odhiambo, Erick Zakayo and Chrispinus Onyango taking the places of Luke Namanda, Bonface Muchiri and Jackson Macharia respectively.

Three minutes later, Aloro forced KCB's goalkeeper Ochuka into a fingertip save from a well worked out free-kick.

KCB were reduced to 10 men in the 67th minute after Wekesa picked his second yellow card of the match.

Thereafter, Tusker dominated the contest, with Odhiambo forcing goalkeeper Ochuka to another brilliant save in the 80th minute, before substitute Chrispinus Onyango saw his goal moments later canceled for an offside.

The draw now leaves fourth placed AFC Leopards, who have two games in hand, with the advantage in the title race.