Advantage Leopards as Tusker, KCB draw a blank at Ruaraka

Tusker striker Henry Meja (right) vies for the ball with KCB's Harun Thomas during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on May 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

  • KCB were reduced to 10 men in the 67th minute after Curtis Wekesa picked his second yellow card in the duel played under strict Covid-19 protocols.

Title hopefuls Tusker and KCB on Saturday battled to a barren draw in a tough Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match held at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

